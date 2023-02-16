Forsberg (upper body) is 'making progress' according to coach john Hynes but will not play Thursday versus Boston, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Forsberg will miss his second straight game, getting hurt Saturday versus the Flyers. Forsberg has 19 goals and 42 points in 50 games this season, two points in arrears of Roman Josi, who leads the Predators with 44 points.