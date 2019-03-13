Predators' Filip Forsberg: Not slowed by injury
Forsberg (upper body) scored twice on the power play in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
With his team down three goals but up two men, Forsberg tallied, and then ended the one-man advantage a minute later with his second marker of the night, but he couldn't draw the Predators even from there. Forsberg's up to 24 goals and 43 points in 53 games this season, having lost 18 games to injuries. It's unlikely the winger reaches the 60-point threshold by season's end, but 50 to 55 points is a reasonable expectation.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Will play Tuesday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Out versus Hurricanes•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Looking to return Saturday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Absent from practice again•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Buries equalizer against Wild•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Increasingly physical play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...