Predators' Filip Forsberg: Not slowed by injury

Forsberg (upper body) scored twice on the power play in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

With his team down three goals but up two men, Forsberg tallied, and then ended the one-man advantage a minute later with his second marker of the night, but he couldn't draw the Predators even from there. Forsberg's up to 24 goals and 43 points in 53 games this season, having lost 18 games to injuries. It's unlikely the winger reaches the 60-point threshold by season's end, but 50 to 55 points is a reasonable expectation.