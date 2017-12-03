Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches assist in win over Ducks

Forsberg notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks, along with two shots on goal, two PIM and a pair of hits.

Forsberg continues to be one of the most consistent fantasy wingers out there. Now with 27 points in 26 games, he's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 11 games. Bottom line, Forsberg is a must-start fantasy option in all fantasy formats. Keep him rolling.