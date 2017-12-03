Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches assist in win over Ducks
Forsberg notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks, along with two shots on goal, two PIM and a pair of hits.
Forsberg continues to be one of the most consistent fantasy wingers out there. Now with 27 points in 26 games, he's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 11 games. Bottom line, Forsberg is a must-start fantasy option in all fantasy formats. Keep him rolling.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Nets two power-play markers•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Nabs two assists in loss•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Records milestone•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Collects two assists against Penguins•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finding scoresheet with regularity•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finds twine against Calgary•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...