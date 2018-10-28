Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches hattie Saturday

Forsberg scored three goals, including two on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Forsberg has been solid all year, but this surely was his finest performance for the year to date. The Preds trailed the whole game, but Forsberg scored back-to-back goals in the third period to bring his team within one before the Oilers' Drake Caggiula put the game away with an empty-netter. Despite the loss, fantasy owners have to feel good about Forsberg's efforts so far this season, as his 14 points games ranks him among the top scorers in the NHL after just 11 games. He is a must-start for fantasy purposes each and every time he takes to the ice.