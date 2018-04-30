Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three assists
Forsberg had three helpers and four shots on net in a 5-4 double-overtime win over the Jets in Sunday's Game 2.
Forsberg has been impressive to start the playoffs, as he has nine points in eight games. He's also put a bunch of shot on net, as he has 34 of them thus far. The 23-year-old has been the top forward for the Predators for four seasons, so if Nashville does well, he'll likely be a big part of it.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Bags another goal•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores two points in victory•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores twice in Game 1 win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Ties career-high 64 points•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Last-second goal called back due to interference•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Fills stat sheet versus Lightning•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...