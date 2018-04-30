Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three assists

Forsberg had three helpers and four shots on net in a 5-4 double-overtime win over the Jets in Sunday's Game 2.

Forsberg has been impressive to start the playoffs, as he has nine points in eight games. He's also put a bunch of shot on net, as he has 34 of them thus far. The 23-year-old has been the top forward for the Predators for four seasons, so if Nashville does well, he'll likely be a big part of it.