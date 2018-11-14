Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three points
Forsberg scored two goals and dished an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.
It was Forsberg's fifth multi-point game of the season and puts him back on point-per-game pace with 12 goals and six helpers in 18 games. He'll look to ride the momentum into Thursday's road matchup with the Coyotes.
