Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three points

Forsberg scored two goals on five shots and had a helper in a 4-0 win over the Jets on Monday.

Both of his goals belong on the highlight reel, but that doesn't count for extra for fantasy players. However, what does matter for fantasy is the fact the Swede has 15 points in 12 playoff games. With this series headed to Game 7, he will have at least one more chance to add to that.

