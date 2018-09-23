Predators' Filip Forsberg: Off to good start in preseason
Forsberg currently leads the Preds with five points in two preseason games (three goals, two assists), along with a plus-3 rating and 12 shots on goal.
It looks like another season of reliable fantasy production is in store for Forsberg, who is set to resume his role on the Preds' top line alongside Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson (although the Preds have been experimenting with rookie Eeli Tolvanen in Arvidsson's spot so far in the preseason). Regardless of who winds up on his line, Forsberg will undoubtedly challenge the career-high 64 points he put up last season as one of the league's top wingers. He should be on every fantasy owner's radar screen heading into the start of the regular season.
