Forsberg scored a goal on two shots and had a pair of hits in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Forsberg created a defensive-zone turnover early in the third period, led a rush up ice and snapped one from the left circle to give the Predators a 2-1 lead. It was the second goal in as many games for Forsberg, a six-time 20-goal man. He'll look to stay hot with a pair of home games early next week against Carolina.