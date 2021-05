Forsberg notched a power-play assist and two hits in Monday's 5-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Forsberg set up Ryan Johansen's second-period tally. The 26-year-old Forsberg ended the regular season with 12 goals, 20 helpers, 129 shots on net and 47 hits through 39 contests. The Swedish winger will likely be a focal point of the Predators' offense in their first-round playoff series versus the Hurricanes.