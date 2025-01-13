Forsberg potted Nashville's lone goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Washington.

Forsberg scored his fifth power-play goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1 in the middle frame. The star winger has found the back of the net in back-to-back games after not scoring in 18 prior contests. The Swedish native has gotten on the scoresheet in four straight games in January, generating two goals and three assists in that span. Forsberg's production has dipped in comparison to his 94-point campaign in 2023-24, but he seems to be turning the corner in the new calendar year. Through 42 games in 2024-25, Forsberg has accounted for 11 goals, 35 points, 22 PIM, 141 shots on goal, 80 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating.