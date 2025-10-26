Forsberg scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.

Forsberg secured his first multi-point effort of the season, scoring early in the second period before setting up Ryan O'Reilly's equalizer with 5:16 left in the third. Although three goals and three helpers over nine games is decent production for most players, it amounts to a bit of a slow start for Forsberg. The power winger has added 28 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-1 rating. He'll have every chance to up his production while playing on the top line and first power-play unit.