Forsberg scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Forsberg has six goals and four assists over seven outings in March. He set up Roman Josi on what was the game-winning tally in the third period before scoring one of his own. Forsberg is up to 35 goals and 71 points through 68 outings -- this is just the second time in his career he's reached that level of production. He's on pace to challenge his career highs of 42 goals and 84 points from the 2021-22 campaign, marks he achieved in 69 outings that year. Forsberg has added 276 shots on net, 125 hits and a plus-15 rating in 2023-24.