Forsberg scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Forsberg opened the scoring at 12:14 of the first period, but Teuvo Teravainen tied it for the Hurricanes just 1:27 later. The 26-year-old Forsberg lost 17 games to injury in the regular season, but he was productive with 12 tallies and 20 helpers in 39 contests. The Swede will be looked to for offense during the playoffs.