Forsberg notched a first-period goal during a 2-1 overtime loss to the host Jets on Thursday.

Forsberg, who scored his first goal in five games, converted his ninth goal of the season off a one-timer from the left face-off circle. The 28-year-old left winger gave the struggling Predators their lone lead Thursday, producing his 22nd point, including 16 helpers, since Oct. 22. Forsberg, who ranks third in franchise scoring with 494 points, contributed a team-high five shots and two hits against the Predators.