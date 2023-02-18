Forsberg (upper body) won't play Saturday against Florida, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Forsberg will miss a third straight contest after getting hurt a week ago versus the Flyers. He has racked up 19 goals and 42 points in 50 games this season. Forsberg is considered day-to-day.
