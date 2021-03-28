Forsberg (upper body) will not be available for Sunday's tilt with Chicago.
The 26-year-old forward will miss his second straight game. Forsberg doesn't have a clear timetable to return, so he'll be questionable for Tuesday's game against the Stars.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Surprise scratch Saturday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Adds power-play assist•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Back on scoresheet with goal•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Another two-helper game•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Best production of his career•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Enjoys three-point night•