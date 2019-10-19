Predators' Filip Forsberg: Out against Panthers
Forsberg (lower body) will miss Saturday's game against Florida, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.
Saturday's absence will be Forsberg's second missed game since suffering a lower-body injury in Tuesday's win over Vegas. He has two days between games, after Saturday's contest, to hopefully be ready to play Anaheim on Tuesday. Meanwhile, due to Forsberg's absence, Yakov Trenin will make his NHL debut Saturday.
