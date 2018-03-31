Predators' Filip Forsberg: Out of lineup Saturday

Forsberg is taking a maintenance day and won't play against Buffalo on Saturday.

With the regular season winding down, Nashville surely wants all of its forwards healthy and fresh as the playoffs roll around, and Forsberg will take the night off to recover. In his absence, Eeli Tolvanen could take over his position on the first power-play unit, but Forsberg should be back in the lineup and in his usual role against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

