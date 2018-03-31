Predators' Filip Forsberg: Out of lineup Saturday
Forsberg is taking a maintenance day and won't play against Buffalo on Saturday.
With the regular season winding down, Nashville surely wants all of its forwards healthy and fresh as the playoffs roll around, and Forsberg will take the night off to recover. In his absence, Eeli Tolvanen could take over his position on the first power-play unit, but Forsberg should be back in the lineup and in his usual role against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Collects three helpers in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two-point performance Monday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores 20th goal•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies two assists•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pair of helpers in win over Oilers•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Chips in two helpers against Sens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...