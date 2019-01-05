Predators' Filip Forsberg: Out Saturday
Forsberg (hand) is not in the lineup for Saturday's road contest in Montreal, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Forsberg will miss his 17th consecutive contest as he continues his recovery from a hand injury. Reportedly very close to a return, odds are Forsberg will be cleared ahead of Monday's game in Toronto, but official confirmation of that should come from the team in the next day or so.
