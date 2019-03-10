Predators' Filip Forsberg: Out versus Hurricanes
Forsberg (upper body) will miss Saturday's home game against Carolina, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Forsberg practiced Saturday after missing the previous two skates for maintenance and was expected to play against Carolina. Ultimately, the team played it safe by sitting the star forward. Forsberg has 22 goals and 41 points in 52 games. The Swedish sniper will hope to return Thursday in LA.
