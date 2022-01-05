Forsberg scored twice on four shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Forsberg opened the scoring at 2:41 of the second period, and his individual effort for his second goal in the third stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old has notched four multi-point games this year, and he has six tallies and five assists in his last eight outings. Overall, the Swede has been excellent in a top-six role with 17 goals, 27 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 25 contests.