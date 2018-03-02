Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pair of helpers in win over Oilers
Forsberg recorded a pair of assists, a plus-2 rating and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over Edmonton.
Now with 44 points in 49 games, Forsberg has been clipping along at just under a pount-per-game pace. He's currently on track to crack the 60-point Mark for the third time in the past four seasons, which is even more impressive considering he's missed 14 games this year due to a combination of injury and suspension. Given his top-six role on a very high-powered Predators squad, Forsberg is a must-roll whenever he takes to the ice.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Chips in two helpers against Sens•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pots OT winner Tuesday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Suspension over, back Saturday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Suspended three games•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Will have hearing about Saturday's hit•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...