Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pair of helpers in win over Oilers

Forsberg recorded a pair of assists, a plus-2 rating and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over Edmonton.

Now with 44 points in 49 games, Forsberg has been clipping along at just under a pount-per-game pace. He's currently on track to crack the 60-point Mark for the third time in the past four seasons, which is even more impressive considering he's missed 14 games this year due to a combination of injury and suspension. Given his top-six role on a very high-powered Predators squad, Forsberg is a must-roll whenever he takes to the ice.