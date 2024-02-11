Forsberg scored a goal on eight shots, added an assist, logged two PIM, doled out two hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Forsberg earned his 300th career assist when he set up Ryan O'Reilly's goal in the first period. In the third, Forsberg netted the game-tying tally to eventually force overtime. The winger had a solid January with six goals and four assists over 14 games and picked up where he left off in his first February appearance. The 29-year-old is up to 25 goals, 53 points, 211 shots on net, 87 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 52 outings this season.
