Forsberg scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks in Game 2.

Forsberg set up Anthony Beauvillier early in the first period and then scored a goal of his own -- the game-winner -- at 6:29 of the second. With three points over two playoff outings, Forsberg has carried his momentum from the regular season into the postseason. The 29-year-old has added four hits, six shots on net and a minus-1 rating so far in the first round. He's the star of the Predators' offense and a steady presence on the top line.