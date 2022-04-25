Forsberg scored a goal on two shots, added two power-play assists and logged two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Forsberg was involved in the Predators' first three goals. During his five-game point streak, he's picked up two goals, six helpers and 23 shots on net. He also achieved a couple of milestones Sunday, earning his 40-goal and 80-point campaign in his 10 seasons of NHL action. The 27-year-old has added 211 shots on net, 109 hits and a plus-9 rating through 66 appearances.