Predators' Filip Forsberg: Placed on IR
The Predators placed Forsberg (hand) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Forsberg will miss the Predators' next three games at a minimum due to his hand injury. The recently recalled Eeli Tolvanen will likely slot into a top-six role for the duration of Forsberg's absence.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Surprises with shorty in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Lights lamp in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three points•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Rare slump hits four games•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches hat trick Saturday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Lights lamp once•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...