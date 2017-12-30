Predators' Filip Forsberg: Placed on IR
The Predators placed Forsberg (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Nashville has yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of Forsberg's ailment, but he'll miss the next three games at a minimum. The Predators recalled Frederick Gaudreau from their minor-league affiliate Saturday to round out their depth up front while Forsberg is sidelined.
