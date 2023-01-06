Forsberg contributed a goal in a 5-3 win against Carolina on Thursday.
Forsberg found the back of the net at 10:29 of the first period while Nashville was on the power play. That marker pushed his scoring streak to five games. Forsberg has 15 goals and 34 points in 37 games this season, including 13 points with the man advantage.
