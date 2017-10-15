Predators' Filip Forsberg: Posts fifth goal in five games this season
Forsberg scored the Predators only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss against the Blackhawks on Saturday.
The 23-year-old has a goal in four of the first five games, and he has one multi-goal night. That adds up to five scores and seven points in five contests. Owners, who are likely expecting Forsberg to reach the 30-goal mark again, couldn't have asked for a much better start.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Stays hot Thursday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Leads third-period comeback•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Looking for more consistency•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Seals win with Monday's goal•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Seals Game 6 win with empty-net goal•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pots game-tying goal in final minute•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...