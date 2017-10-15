Play

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Posts fifth goal in five games this season

Forsberg scored the Predators only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss against the Blackhawks on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has a goal in four of the first five games, and he has one multi-goal night. That adds up to five scores and seven points in five contests. Owners, who are likely expecting Forsberg to reach the 30-goal mark again, couldn't have asked for a much better start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories