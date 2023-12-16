Forsberg scored the overtime winner and added a power-play assist in Friday's 6-5 victory over the Hurricanes.
The game-winning goal was Forsberg's fourth in 30 games this season, and three of them have come in OT. The 29-year-old has shaken off a disappointing 2022-23 campaign to pile up 16 goals and 35 points in 30 contests. His 13 points on the power play (two goals, 11 helpers) has already matched his total from all of last season.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores overtime winner•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Nets 14th goal in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores in Sunday's win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Goal, assist in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Helps out on power play•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Nineteen points in last dozen games•