Forsberg scored the overtime winner and added a power-play assist in Friday's 6-5 victory over the Hurricanes.

The game-winning goal was Forsberg's fourth in 30 games this season, and three of them have come in OT. The 29-year-old has shaken off a disappointing 2022-23 campaign to pile up 16 goals and 35 points in 30 contests. His 13 points on the power play (two goals, 11 helpers) has already matched his total from all of last season.