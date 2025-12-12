Forsberg scored a goal and took five shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blues.

Forsberg has cracked the scoresheet in three games in a row and seems to be leaving his slump behind -- he was coming off an eight-game stretch in which he recorded just two points (one goal, one assist) between Nov. 16 and Dec. 4. Forsberg should continue to have plenty of opportunities to produce as long as he continues to maintain a top-six role in the lineup.