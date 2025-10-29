Forsberg scored a goal, added three hits and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Forsberg has two goals and two assists during his three-game point streak. The Predators have been limited to two goals or fewer in eight of their 11 games, but Forsberg has remained decently productive with four goals, four assists, 33 shots on net, 27 hits and four PIM so far. The 31-year-old winger should continue to play on the top line and first power-play unit throughout the campaign.