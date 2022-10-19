Forsberg scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.
Forsberg's second goal of the season came at 8:32 of the second period. The 28-year-old winger was kept off the scoresheet and posted a minus-4 rating across the last two games, both against the Stars. He's up to two goals, one assist, 17 shots on net, a minus-3 rating and nine hits through five contests overall.
