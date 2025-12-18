Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pots lone goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forsberg scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Forsberg is up to six goals and three assists during his six-game point streak. He broke up Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout bid at 8:06 of the third period, but the Predators didn't build on his goal. Forsberg now has 15 tallies, 26 points, 105 shots on net, 66 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 33 appearances. He's a strong power winger for fantasy, though his power-play production being slightly down has led to an overall decline in performance so far in 2025-26.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Nets hat trick vs. St. Louis•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pots goal in blowout win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two points in Saturday's loss•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores in blowout loss Monday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores against Pittsburgh•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tickles twine in loss•