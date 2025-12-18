Forsberg scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Forsberg is up to six goals and three assists during his six-game point streak. He broke up Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout bid at 8:06 of the third period, but the Predators didn't build on his goal. Forsberg now has 15 tallies, 26 points, 105 shots on net, 66 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 33 appearances. He's a strong power winger for fantasy, though his power-play production being slightly down has led to an overall decline in performance so far in 2025-26.