Forsberg scored two goals and added three assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over Florida. He also had a game-high eight shots.

Forsberg's first goal came on the power play and his second was the overtime winner. He dished out three even-strength helpers in between en route to one of the best performances you'll see all season. Even in the shortened 2020-21 season, Forsberg seems determined to push his streak of consecutive 20-goal campaigns to seven, as he has six goals through 10 games, as well as five assists.