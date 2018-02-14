Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pots OT winner Tuesday
Forsberg scored the overtime winner in Tuesday's 4-3 triumph over the Blues.
The 23-year-old Swede also fired five shots in this one. Forsberg's goal 1:19 into the extra session capped a wild comeback in which Nashville erased a 3-0 deficit in the final 9:06 of regulation. He's up to 17 goals and 39 points in 41 games played.
