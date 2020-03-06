Play

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pots power-play goal in win

Forsberg scored on the power play -- his 19th goal of the season -- in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Forsberg scored the first goal of the game, which turned out to be the winner thanks to Juuse Saros' third shutout of the campaign. The prolific winger is one goal shy of 20 and has 45 points in 61 games this season.

