Predators' Filip Forsberg: Power-play dance
Forsberg finished with a pair of power-play points Monday, scoring and adding an assist in a 6-1 win over the Red Wings.
After being held off the scoresheet in the first game back following a six-game absence, Forsberg has points in back-to-back contests, including a pair of power-play assists. He's played only nine games but has still has managed to collect 11 points in limited action. When healthy, Forsberg belongs in fantasy lineups and is also a solid play in DFS formats because of his role on Nashville's top line and first power-play unit.
