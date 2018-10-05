Predators' Filip Forsberg: Powers Preds past Rangers

Forsberg scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's season-opening 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Forsberg was well on his way to a career season last year when the injury bug struck, limiting him to 64 points in 67 games. This season, a healthy Forsberg is back in his usual spot on the Preds' first line alongside Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson, putting him in a good position to build on last season's momentum. A 70-point season is well within his reach, so make sure he is in your fantasy lineups at every opportunity.