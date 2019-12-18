Predators' Filip Forsberg: Produces goal, assist

Forsberg collected a goal and an assist with three shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.

Forsberg scored a power-play goal midway through the second period, the first of seven unanswered Nashville goals. He also picked up the lone assist on Rocco Grimaldi's goal late in the frame. Forsberg has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last six games and 24 points in 27 games overall this season.