Predators' Filip Forsberg: Produces goal, assist
Forsberg collected a goal and an assist with three shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.
Forsberg scored a power-play goal midway through the second period, the first of seven unanswered Nashville goals. He also picked up the lone assist on Rocco Grimaldi's goal late in the frame. Forsberg has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last six games and 24 points in 27 games overall this season.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two helpers in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Buries 11th goal•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Registers assist in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Strikes quickly in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Struggling through mini-slump•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.