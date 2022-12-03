Forsberg scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Both of Forsberg's points in the contest came on the power play. The winger snapped a four-game goalless span with his tally. He's continued to play well overall, with Friday's two-point effort giving him eight goals, 14 assists, 75 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-8 rating through 23 contests. Ten of his 22 points have come on the power play.