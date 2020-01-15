Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pulls off lacrosse-style goal
Forsberg tallied a goal on a game-high eight shots in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.
Forsberg tied the game at one with a lacrosse-style goal. He was later seen trying shots between his legs as well -- the Swede was feeling it despite his team being unable to hold onto an early 2-1 lead. Forsberg is up to 16 goals, 32 points, 128 shots and 52 hits through 39 contests this season. The 25-year-old could be set for a big second half as one of the more reliable Predators skaters in 2019-20.
