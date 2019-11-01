Predators' Filip Forsberg: Puts five shots on net in return
Forsberg (lower body) had five shots on goal and was minus-1 in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.
Forsberg had missed the previous six games with an injury that halted his hot start to the season. The 25-year-old had hit the scoresheet in each of his first six games, collecting eight points, but saw that streak come to an end in his return Thursday night. Assuming he's back to full health, it shouldn't take Forsberg long to regain his previous form. He's scored 26 goals or more in each of his first five full NHL seasons and should be in that neighborhood once again in 2019-20.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Expected back Thursday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Still sidelined Tuesday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Unlikely to play against Bolts•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Unavailable against Ducks•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Out against Panthers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.