Predators' Filip Forsberg: Puts five shots on net in return

Forsberg (lower body) had five shots on goal and was minus-1 in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.

Forsberg had missed the previous six games with an injury that halted his hot start to the season. The 25-year-old had hit the scoresheet in each of his first six games, collecting eight points, but saw that streak come to an end in his return Thursday night. Assuming he's back to full health, it shouldn't take Forsberg long to regain his previous form. He's scored 26 goals or more in each of his first five full NHL seasons and should be in that neighborhood once again in 2019-20.