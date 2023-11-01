Forsberg recorded an assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Forsberg got on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time this year. He set up a Dante Fabbro tally in the first period. While consistency hasn't been his strong suit, Forsberg is up to one goal, seven helpers, 36 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating through nine contests. He can score better than he has so far, so there's probably still more to come from the 29-year-old winger.