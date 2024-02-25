Forsberg scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Forsberg put the Predators up 2-0 late in the second period and set up Gustav Nyquist for an empty-netter in the third. It's been feast or famine for Forsberg lately -- he has three multi-point outings and four goose eggs over his last seven games. The winger is up to 27 goals, 57 points (18 on the power play), 228 shots on net, 110 hits and a plus-6 rating through 58 appearances.