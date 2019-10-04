Predators' Filip Forsberg: Quickly gelling with new center
Forsberg scored an empty-net goal on one of his six shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.
Forsberg looked comfortable skating alongside new No. 1 center Matt Duchene, as the pair both assisted on Ryan Ellis' goal to open the scoring and Duchene set up Forsberg's game-sealing tally with Minnesota's Devan Dubnyk off for an extra attacker. The Swedish winger was limited to 50 points in 64 games last season after four consecutive campaigns between 58 and 64 points, but playing alongside Duchene could help Forsberg unlock a new level.
