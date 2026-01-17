Forsberg scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Forsberg had been limited to four helpers, 18 shots on net and a minus-9 rating during an 11-game goal drought. He added two more assists in the first period before breaking through with an insurance tally in the third. Despite the slump, the 31-year-old winger has remained a key part of the Predators' top six. He's up to 17 goals, 18 helpers, 135 shots, 91 hits and a minus-5 rating over 47 appearances this season.