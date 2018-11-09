Predators' Filip Forsberg: Rare slump hits four games

Forsberg is currently riding a four-game pointless streak.

The 24-year-old Swede was the Preds' most consistent scorer last season (64 points in 67 games), but he's been very hot-and-cold so far this season. He got off to a great start in October with 14 points in his first 11 games -- including a hat trick Oct. 27 against the Oilers -- but he's been scuffling ever since. Either way, fantasy owners should just ride out the current mini-slump, as he has proven he can bust out at any time. Bottom line, Forsberg remains one of the elite scorers in the NHL and should be in your fantasy lineups whenever he takes to the ice.