Forsberg tallied a goal and fired four shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Forsberg lit the lamp just over 90 seconds into Thursday's third period to give the Predators a 2-1 lead. With the twine finder, he is up to 20 goals, 41 points, 160 shots on net and 100 hits across 53 games this season. After a cold stretch of offense to begin the calendar year, the 31-year-old winger has bounced back with four goals and nine points over his last seven games. While his point total this season might not make a splash, such as the 94-point campaign he posted in 82 regular-season games in 2023-24, Forsberg still has a remote chance to reach the 70-point threshold for the third straight year. With a steady serving of shots on net and hits, he remains an elite fantasy option in category-based leagues.